Skylar Marie Marshall receives seven-year sentence, split between jail custody and community supervision

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today the sentencing of Skylar Marie Marshall, 26, who grew up in Paso Robles, for the involuntary manslaughter of her husband, Alexander Hagist, 35.

Marshall received a seven-year sentence, with two years to be served in county jail custody, followed by five years of community supervision.

Marshall’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting that took place on July 16, 2020, at the couple’s residence on Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo. During the preliminary hearing held on April 29, 2021, evidence revealed that Marshall pointed a loaded handgun at Hagist’s forehead and pulled the trigger, resulting in his death. Marshall claimed she believed the gun was unloaded but failed to confirm before firing, despite having prior experience handling firearms and warnings from her roommate and Hagist about gun safety.

Initially charged with murder, Marshall’s charge was later reduced to involuntary manslaughter. On December 28, 2022, she pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge, acknowledging her use of a handgun in the crime.

During the sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy imposed a seven-year sentence but “split” it into two parts. Marshall will serve two years in county jail custody, followed by five years of community supervision under Proposition 47. The maximum sentence for the conviction could have been 14 years.

Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler argued for Marshall to serve the entire seven-year sentence in custody or, if split, to serve five years in custody followed by two years of mandatory supervision. The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department recommended a seven-year custody sentence in a pre-sentence report.

Dow expressed condolences to Hagist’s family and emphasized the importance of responsible gun use, stating that assuming the responsibility of handling a firearm entails the obligation to exercise the utmost care.

