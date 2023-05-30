PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, May 30, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a threat of a school shooting at Paso Robles High School. At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the school located at 801 Niblick Rd. after the school safety staff discovered a disturbing message written on the inside of a bathroom stall in the boys bathroom.

The message, deemed hate speech, indicated a planned school shooting scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Paso Robles Police Department immediately initiated a thorough investigation, working in collaboration with the school’s safety staff and School Resource Officers.

Law enforcement and school officials, identified Levi Harrington, an 18-year-old student at Paso Robles High School as the suspect. Harrington was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He now faces charges of 422 PC — Criminal Threats and 422.7 PC — Hate Crime, both of which are felonies.

The Paso Robles Police Department would like to assure the community that there is no immediate or ongoing threat to the school, its students, or faculty.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the Paso Robles Police Department urges anyone with any information related to this incident to come forward and assist law enforcement. Witnesses or individuals with pertinent details are requested to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Furthermore, individuals who wish to provide information while maintaining their anonymity can do so by calling Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).

