PASO ROBLES — On Nov. 17, shortly after 7 p.m., a masked suspect entered Jersey Mike’s, located at 2301 Theatre Drive, in Paso Robles. The suspect handed an employee a demand note and lifted his shirt, displaying a handgun. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect vehicle, a red 2-door Mini Cooper (CA License #8JKZ750). The investigation into those responsible led police to the Motel 6 in San Simeon, where police arrested Cameron Clark Waller (male, 41, Paso Robles). Police also executed a search warrant on a motel room and recovered evidence of the crime, namely a replica handgun believed to be used in the robbery. No cash was recovered.

Waller was booked into the SLO County Jail for the following charges:

211 PC — Robbery (felony)

12022.1 PC — Commit felony while out on bail (felony)

11377 H&S — Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

At this time, the suspect vehicle is still outstanding. If located, please call the police department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

