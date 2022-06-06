A 13-year-old suspect was arrested and booked at juvenile hall for making a school threat

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department responded and resolved a threat directed toward Daniel Lews Middle School late Sunday night, June 5.

Around 9 p.m., officers became aware of the threat made by a 13-year-old suspect who sent another student a photo of a handgun, saying he was going to commit a school shooting the following day.

However, shortly after sending the threat, the suspect went back on his comments, stating he was only joking.

Officers responded immediately to the threat and called in extra resources to investigate. Officers tracked down the student who attends Daniel Lewis Middle School. The student’s room and cell phone were searched with full cooperation from his parents. No weapons or other evidence supporting a threat were found.

Officers were able to determine the photograph of the handgun was a stock photograph from the internet. The student told officers the threat was meant as a joke. Officers arrested the 13-year-old, and he was booked at juvenile hall for making a school threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at our schools tomorrow morning. The police department wants to thank those who reached out to their department last night concerning the threat.

