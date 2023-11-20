PASO ROBLES — Just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, the Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at Jersey Mike’s Sandwiches, located at 2301 Theater Drive. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

According to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department, a “White male adult suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing and had his face covered with a black mask.”

The suspect handed a note to one employee demanding the employee to put all the money in a bag. The suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. The employee placed all the money into a bag and gave the bag to the suspect. The suspect exited the store and fled towards the Target parking lot.

Officers searched the area extensively and did not locate the suspect.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

