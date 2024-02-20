PASO ROBLES — On Sunday night, Paso Robles Police officers responded to a physical fight with injuries in the 100 block of Santa Yanez. Dispatch updated the call to advise one involved person may have been stabbed with a knife.

According to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), officers arrived at a chaotic scene where at least four people were trying to control the suspect, who was wielding a knife. The suspect was disarmed during the struggle and was detained without further incident. During the ensuing investigation, Carlos Arteaga (28) of Paso Robles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Arteaga is suspected of stabbing two people of the household with a knife.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Arteaga was also transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during this incident. It is currently anticipated that after Arteaga is medically cleared, he will be booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony counts.

advertisement

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...