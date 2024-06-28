PASO ROBLES — Officers have arrested one man for assault with a deadly weapon following a dispute at a business in Paso Robles.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, Paso Robles Officers responded to two victims who reported that there was a verbal dispute with a male at 2605 Theatre Drive. It was reported that during the dispute, the male loaded a shotgun and pointed it at them. Officers located the suspect, who was identified as Nicolas Wayner, at the address.

According to the press release from Paso Robles Police Department, Wayner was taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, officers located a loaded shotgun. Officers also located a short barrel rifle, non-serialized “ghost guns,” and several other firearms. All firearms were seized and all of the involved parties were uninjured. Wayner was later booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for 245(a)(2) PC, 3605(a) PC, 33215 PC, and 29180(c) PC.

