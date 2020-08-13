SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – On June 24, a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Kent Lawson of Nipomo was stopped by Sheriff’s Deputies in Nipomo. Lawson was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale. Lawson ultimately posted bail on these and other charges related to that traffic stop.

After that arrest, Detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit began an investigation of Lawson. Through this investigation, it was learned that Lawson was, again, involved in the sale of narcotics. On August 10, detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, Narcotics and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, served a search warrant at Lawson’s residence in the 200 block of Trevino Drive in Nipomo.

Simultaneously, Lawson was stopped in the city of Arroyo Grande by a Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and members of GTF. Lawson was detained and arrested. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. A female companion of Lawson’s, 37-year-old Amanda Zeller of Nipomo, who was present, but associated with a separate vehicle, was detained as well.

During the searches of Lawson and his vehicle, Zeller and her vehicle, and Lawson’s residence, the following items were located: approximately four ounces of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $4,000, a small quantity of fentanyl, a sawed-off pump-action shotgun, a starter pistol resembling a revolver, ammunition for the shotgun, and items associated with drug sales. Lawson was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale, committing a felony offense while out on bail, possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Zeller was arrested for two local felony warrants and booked. Both Lawson and Zeller remain in custody in the County Jail.

Kent Lawson

Amanda Zeller

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related