PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, March 14, at about 5 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding several storage lockers that were broken into at a storage facility in the 2900 Block of Union Road. A manager investigated the matter and reviewed the on-site surveillance footage. The manager noted a red car on the premises during the time of the break-ins and noted the gate passcode used was that of a new tenant.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the manager called to report the new tenant, driving his red car, was back on the property. Officers arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle within the complex, but the driver, John James Jenkins, Jr (28, Paso Robles), tried to flee, while throwing stolen property out of the car window. Jenkins was not able to exit the property and gave up. Several stolen items were recovered from the scene. Officers also located a loaded .40 caliber handgun near the center console.

Jenkins was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the thefts as well as weapons violations by a person who legally cannot possess a firearm/ammunition. Jenkins was booked into the SLO County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

