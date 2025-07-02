LOS OSOS — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in Los Osos as 40-year-old Andrew Biscay of Chowchilla. Authorities say Biscay exited his vehicle and pointed a handgun at deputies, prompting them to open fire. A pellet gun resembling a real firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to the press release, the Sheriff’s Detective Division has downloaded the in-car camera footage from the patrol unit driven by the involved deputies. Upon arriving on the scene, assisting deputies located Biscay inside his vehicle, which was within close proximity of the reporting party’s address. Biscay immediately exited his vehicle, took a shooting stance while pointing a handgun at the arriving deputies.

A side-by-side comparison of the weapon recovered at the scene (a Beretta PX4 Storm semi-automatic pellet gun) and a Beretta PX4 Storm .40 caliber handgun, to illustrate their visual similarity. Photo provided by SLO County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says that Biscay advanced toward their position. Deputies gave multiple commands to Biscay, and he continued to advance toward the deputies, resulting in the deputies discharging their service weapons toward Biscay. Deputies then approached the male and began providing medical aid to Biscay. A handgun was located in the immediate area of Biscay. A still image from the in-car camera system, captured immediately prior to the shooting, shows Biscay pointing the weapon at deputies.

“That image is being released today as part of our commitment to transparency,” the Sheriff’s Office explained.

Also released are photos of the weapon recovered at the scene, identified as a Beretta PX4 Storm semi-automatic pellet gun. A side-by-side image is also being provided to show its visual similarity to a Beretta PX4 Storm .40 caliber handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Sheriff’s Detective Division. As previously stated, no deputies were injured in the incident. There are no outstanding suspects and no continuing threat to public safety.

As standard procedure, the involved deputies remain on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. Peer support resources have been made available to them.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

