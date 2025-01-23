SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Angel Munoz Quintana, 32, of Nipomo has been charged with multiple felonies based on two incidents that occurred early this week in neighborhoods near Cal Poly.

Charges allege that Munoz Quintana was posing as a rideshare driver when he picked up one victim and sexually assaulted her, and in a separate incident, he picked up another victim and held her against her will. Munoz Quintana was arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Munoz Quintana has been charged in a criminal complaint with kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit rape, forced oral copulation, oral copulation of a victim impaired by alcohol, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. He remains in jail custody with an enhanced bail amount of $1.2 million.

Given the nature of the alleged offenses, the District Attorney’s Office and are seeking the public’s help in gathering additional information. If you have any information that may be helpful to this ongoing investigation, please immediately contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025. Together we make this a safer community.

