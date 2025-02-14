SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Rye Daniel Wardlaw, 47, of felony possession of ammunition, a charge stemming from his arrest while out on bail for a separate felony case.

Wardlaw was arrested on Nov. 17, 2024, on a warrant for failing to appear in court in a felony vandalism case. During his arrest, police found 55 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition in his backpack, despite his felony record prohibiting firearm or ammunition possession. The jury also found he was out on bail at the time, which could impact his sentencing.

Following the conviction, Wardlaw pleaded no contest to the felony vandalism charges, which involved throwing a lock through a business window and damaging a parking pay machine with a golf club.

advertisement

Wardlaw faces a maximum sentence of 5 years and 8 months in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 5, in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...