Garcia found guilty of robbery, carjacking, and evasion of a peace officer in multi-day crime spree

PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found 31-year-old Richard Quntan Garcia of Paso Robles guilty of attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and reckless evasion of a peace officer. The verdict was reached after a thorough trial where the jury carefully evaluated the evidence presented.

During the trial, the prosecution demonstrated that Garcia engaged in a multi-day crime spree. On November 24, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., Garcia entered the Carl’s Jr. restaurant located on Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles. He pointed a handgun at a 15-year-old employee and demanded money. Quick action by another employee led to the immediate contact of law enforcement, causing Garcia to flee the scene without obtaining any money.

Just three hours later, in the early morning of Nov. 25, 2021, Garcia targeted the Chevron gas station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles. Armed with a handgun, he demanded money from an employee and fired a gunshot over the employee’s shoulder and into the ceiling. The terrified employee complied, and Garcia fled the scene in a dark BMW sedan.

Following the Chevron robbery, a high-speed pursuit took place after Paso Robles Police located a dark gray BMW. The pursuit spanned 15 miles along rural Nacimiento Lake Drive before concluding near Lake Nacimiento Resort, where Garcia managed to escape on foot.

Three days later, on Nov. 28, Garcia carjacked a female victim outside an apartment complex on Creston in Paso Robles. Garcia approached the victim’s car, opened the driver’s side door, and ordered her out. The victim, fearing for her safety, saw an item in Garcia’s hand that she believed could be a gun or a knife. She quickly fled her vehicle, and Garcia drove off. The car was later found abandoned approximately 3 1/2 hours later.

Garcia’s crime spree came to an end on Nov. 29 when Paso Robles Police officers spotted him in the area of the carjacking. Garcia attempted to flee but was apprehended after a half-mile foot pursuit. During his arrest, methamphetamine was discovered in his possession.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth emphasized the commitment of the District Attorney’s Office and its law enforcement partners to hold violent criminals accountable. He expressed gratitude that no physical injuries were inflicted during the crime spree, while acknowledging the significant trauma experienced by the robbery and carjacking victims. Dobroth also thanked the jury for diligently evaluating the evidence, contributing to the successful prosecution of Garcia.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, presided over by the Honorable Timothy Covello. If sentenced to the maximum penalties, Garcia faces a prison term of 82 years to life, in addition to 51 years.

The investigation into these crimes was conducted by the Paso Robles Police Department, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Taskforce, California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services, District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and District Attorney’s Central Coast Cyber-Forensic Laboratory. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Scott Hunter, a member of the District Attorney’s Felony Trial Team.

