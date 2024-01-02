PASO ROBLES — On the evening of December 30, 2023, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a situation involving a high-speed pursuit and DUI incident. An officer attempted to pull over a blue Subaru sedan on State Route 46E due to excessive speed and erratic driving. Instead of complying, the vehicle fled southbound on US 101, displaying reckless disregard for the safety of others and property.

The pursuit led to multiple crashes near Main Street, causing damage to street signs. The vehicle finally came to a halt on Ramada Drive. Law enforcement officers swiftly apprehended the driver, identified as Matthew Brown (32, Paso Robles), who was exhibiting strong signs of controlled substance use. A female adult passenger, fortunately, remained uninjured and was released from the scene.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Brown had a felony warrant and several misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Subsequent DUI testing revealed impairment consistent with drug use. Brown was taken into custody and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges including felony evading of a peace officer, misdemeanor hit-and-run, DUI drugs, possession of a controlled substance (H&S), and multiple warrants.

Assistance in the investigation was provided by the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under ongoing investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

