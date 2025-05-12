PASO ROBLES — A San Luis Obispo County jury has found Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman, 46, of Paso Robles, guilty of nine counts of sexually abusing multiple children under age 14, including three under age 10. The crimes occurred in Paso Robles and Santa Maria between 2006 and 2013.

“I commend the two brave survivors who were courageous to report the horrific abuse they were forced to endure as young children. Their resilience has enabled them to testify in court and to endure the pressure of cross examination by an experienced criminal defense lawyer. The guilty verdicts are a step toward justice and the ongoing process of healing,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “I’m so proud of our law-enforcement partners, our Victim Witness staff, and the prosecution team that was led by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich.”

The jury also found true special allegations involving multiple victims, making Guzman eligible for multiple consecutive life sentences. Sentencing is set for June 6, 2025. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich, with support from local law enforcement and victim services.

