SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that on Tuesday, Mar. 29, a panel of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Board of Parole Hearings denied parole to convicted murderer Michael Anthony Morgan (DOB 04-21-1960). Based on the Board’s denial, Morgan will not be eligible for a new parole hearing until the Spring of 2032.

Michael Anthony Morgan, responsible for murdering 36-year-old Angelina Marie Roe in May 1999, was denied parole by the Board of Parole Hearings for a period of 10 years. This decision was reached after San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Linda Dunn argued that the inmate should not be released on parole for a variety of reasons.

Michael Anthony Morgan (DOB 04-21-1960) was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2000 for the May 1999 brutal killing of Angelina Marie Roe (36). Morgan admitted to beating, binding, and strangling Angelina to death. Her body was discovered by construction workers in a 45-foot deep construction excavation site in Atascadero, where the defendant placed the body, hoping the murder would not be discovered. In an interview with the Telegram Tribune in December of 1999, Morgan recounted the vicious killing admitting that he “personally killed” Angelina and that he should receive the death penalty for his crime.

Morgan, 39 at the time he committed the murder, was denied parole based on his refusal to take responsibility for the crime and his poor behavior while in state prison. At the hearing, Morgan decidedly changed his story claiming that a co-defendant had committed the murder, not him.

Several members of Angelina Marie Roe’s family attended the parole hearing by video and strongly objected to Morgan’s parole. San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Linda Dunn attended the hearing and voiced a forceful objection to the release of Morgan based on the vicious nature of the crime and imminent danger to the community should he be released.

“The impact of this horrific murder on Angelina Roe’s loved ones will never be erased,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We are grateful for the Board of Parole Hearings decision to deny this murderer’s request for parole. Our hearts are with each of the family members who are still mourning Angelina’s death.”

At the time Morgan was convicted of the first-degree murder, he also admitted that he had served a prior prison term out of Los Angeles County for manufacturing a controlled substance. He also pleaded no contest to robbery and elder abuse in an unrelated case. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison.

While Morgan was denied release on parole for a 10-year future period, under existing CDCR rules, a life-prisoner may petition to advance their parole hearing eligibility date. To succeed in this request, the inmate must establish a “substantial change in circumstances” warranting an early review.

A co-defendant, John Card, 39 at the time of the murder, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and served seven years in state prison.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

