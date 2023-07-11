Second search reveals additional weapons cache in Atascadero residence

NORTH COUNTY — On June 23, 2022, the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Farousse Way in rural Paso Robles. The search resulted in the discovery of 24 firearms, various types of ammunition, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The occupant of the residence, Billy Benjamin Hernandez, a convicted felon, was identified as the individual in possession of these illegal firearms.

Convicted felon arrested with cache of firearms and explosive device

Following further investigation, on June 28, 2023, detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit arrested Hernandez. He now faces a total of 24 charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possessing an assault weapon, three counts of possessing a short barrel rifle, one count of possessing a machine gun, five counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of possessing a destructive device.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence on Nogales Avenue in Atascadero, where multiple firearms were found. As a result, Hernandez has been additionally charged with 15 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing an assault weapon, three counts of possessing a short barrel rifle, two counts of possessing a machine gun, five counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of committing a felony while on bail.

Hernandez is currently in custody, and legal proceedings are underway in relation to these charges.

