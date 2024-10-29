PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at about 8:33 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call from a witness reporting a male yelling in the 500 block of Oak Street.

According to a press release from PRPD, as officers responded, the witness reported hearing multiple gunshots from the area. Officers arriving on the scene and also heard gunfire as they approached Oak Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the witness, who reported seeing a male leaving the area in a black SUV prior to the officer’s arrival. During a search of the vicinity, officers observed a male entering the back seat of a black SUV parked one block north of the initial location.

Officers made contact with the individual, identified as Francisco Gutierrez (41), who was found hiding in the back seat. During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded firearm and spent shell casings from inside the vehicle. Gutierrez was detained without further incident. No injuries were reported in connection with this event.

Officers also spoke with a female acquaintance of Gutierrez, who may have been involved in a verbal argument with him around the time of the gunfire. It is currently unclear if she was present at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Gutierrez has been taken into custody and is charged with negligent discharge of a firearm (PC 246.3).

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department, Attn: Det. Place, at (805) 227-7429.

