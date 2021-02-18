LOS ANGELES — The official Recall Campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom has now gathered more than 1,509,000 signatures. According to reports, it was announced this last weekend, but campaign officials urge caution as the movement continues to grow.

“We have reached another milestone; however, we are not done collecting signatures. We have four more weeks of hard work and heavy lifting ahead to make sure that our campaign to recall California Governor is accomplished,” said Orrin Heatlie, the Chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, Recall Gavin 2020 Committee.

“The heart and soul of our all grassroots movement is our tens of thousands of active volunteers who need to be saluted; however, we can’t pop a champagne cork just yet; our work continues,” said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor and Official Spokesman of the California Patriot Coalition – Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 Committee.

“We cannot let up, we want to gather a total of 2 million valid signatures to cross the real finish line, but we are thrilled to have crossed this plateau,” said Mike Netter, Co Proponent of RecallGavin2020.

The local recall effort in San Luis Obispo County reports they have received 20,873 signatures, 13,889 have been submitted to the county, and 11,818 have already been verified by the Secretary of State. The website states they have 12 percent to go, which equals 15,151 more signatures.

Recall supporters say that Newsom has failed Californians due to unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing schools, independent contractors out of work, exploding pension debt, and mishandling of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A recall election would present voters with two questions. The first would ask whether Newsom should be recalled from the office of governor. The second would ask who should replace Newsom if he is recalled. A majority vote is required on the first question for the governor to be recalled. The candidate with the most votes on the second question would win the election; no majority required.

The California Patriot Coalition/Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 is the official committee responsible for the recall campaign. The campaign has set an internal deadline of March 10 to have all of the petitions collected. The official deadline to complete the signature-gathering is on March 17.

For more information, visit recallgavin2020.com

