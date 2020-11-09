PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department made a high-risk traffic stop on Nov. 7 of the car reportedly stolen.

Jade Polky

Sometime Friday night, Nov. 6, someone burglarized an Atascadero home and stole the family car.

A PRPD unit located the car parked in the Target shopping center. As the vehicle left, officers conducted a high-risk stop and ultimately arrested Jade Polky for vehicle theft.

Further investigation revealed Polky might have been shopping with the victim’s credit card stolen in the burglary.

Atascadero Police Department responded and booked Polky at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

