PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) responded to a multi-car vehicle collision on Dec. 24 and two armed robberies in Paso Robles, one on Dec. 25 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, Paso Robles Police Dispatch was notified of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 46 near Airport Road.

Paso Robles Police, Paso Robles Emergency Services, CAL Fire, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Ambulance, Cal Trans, and Mercy Air responded to assist.

Highway 46 eastbound traffic was closed for approximately 1 hour. A total of three vehicles were involved. A Subaru, traveling west on Highway 46, crossed over the center median and collided with two vehicles traveling east on Highway 46.



Each vehicle had two occupants, and all six sustain minor to significant injuries. The driver of the Subaru had a suspended license and a warrant out of Kern County.

PRPD is also investigating the driver for being under the influence at the time of the collision.

In another vehicle involved was a toddler. The toddler had minor injuries as a result of using a proper child restraint system. PRPD would like to remind citizens always to buckle up and always use proper child restraints.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

On Friday, Dec. 25, at approximately 2:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to the AM/PM store on Ysabel Avenue.

Paso Robles Police Dispatch reported that the clerk stated she was robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothing.

The male subject fled the store and ran toward the Motel 6 and ECHO Shelter on Black Oak Drive.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 26, roughly around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a rear hold up alarm activated at Savage Spirits and Deli on Spring Street.

When PRPD arrived, officers learned the clerk was just robbed at gunpoint. The suspect demanded money to be placed in his backpack and then fled the scene onto 21st Street.

PRPD does not have a suspect for either robbery and does not believe the two robberies are connected.

The amount of money stolen is undisclosed at this time.

Both robberies are under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805)237-6464.

