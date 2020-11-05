Joel Dominguez

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a 32-year-old transient man on Nov. 3 believed to have thrown rocks through windows of businesses and a county office in Paso Robles.

Joel Dominguez, 32, was arrested in Paso Robles on suspicion of felony vandalism. He’s been arrested or charged with similar offenses this year, PRPD reported.

Rocks were reportedly thrown through the windows of three businesses and a county office in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Police Department reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 3.

PRPD Cmdr. Caleb Davis stated that nothing was stolen after the windows were broken at the Department of Social Services San Luis Obispo County Paso Robles office on Spring Street, Brown Butter Cookie Company at the corner of Park and 12th streets, Hearing Solutions Hearing Aid Center on Spring Street or a real estate office.

