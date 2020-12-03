PASO ROBLES – On Saturday, Dec. 5, at Centennial Park, Elves from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) will be handing out stockings full of toys during the Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway!

While supplies last, families can drive through the “Holiday Candyland” (Centennial Park parking lot) from noon to 2 p.m.

Paso Robles Recreation Services and PRPD have joined forces to plan a safe holiday drive-thru celebration in place of the annual Santa Sleigh event.

Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager, said, “Usually Santa comes out in his sled to Centennial, to Sherwood and Oak Park and this year in order to reduce gathering and make sure that people are socially distanced, they felt that it was best that Santa didn’t come out in person.”

To make things as normal and safe as possible for children, the Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway was created.

The parking lot at Centennial Park will be turned into a holiday Candyland and be decked out in holiday decorations.

“Police department officers will be volunteering as elves to hand out stockings for girls and boys and little ones,” said Plescia.

The recreation department has stuffed over 300 stockings with toys donated by several local sponsors.

Stocking donations are anonymous but are given from generous community members.

The drive-thru event is part of the Recreation Services Paso Play on Wheels program. The program is made possible by the REC Foundation, Paso Pediatric Dental, the City of Paso Robles, and CaliKids Fitness.

Recreation Services will have their own elves handing out recess kits to “help kids stay active and healthy while distance learning during winter break.”

Kits will include frisbees, sidewalk chalk, and a link to free online movement classes just for kids from local CaliKids fitness instructors.

Santa Specs will also be included in the children’s kits as well. The lenses in the Santa Specs magically transform Christmas lights into mini-holiday images, undoubtedly entertaining for all ages.

“Families who drive through will also receive a special craft kit courtesy of the Paso Robles City Library. The kits are made possible by a grant through the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership,” said Heather Stephenson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Paso Robles.

To add to the holiday fun, through December, a Santa Mailbox is set up in the lobby at Centennial Park.

The magical mailbox doubles as a perfect holiday photo-op and will be in the park lobby from Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 17.

Letter drop-off hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Just making it a fun kick-off to the holiday season with lots of holiday goodies and giveaways,” Plescia laughed joyfully.

For more information on the Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway and Santa’s Mailbox, visit prcity.com/recreation or visit the Paso Robles Recreation Services Facebook events page or call the Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805)237-3988.

