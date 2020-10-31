Youngest students will begin first and remaining grades will be phased in

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District begins reopening for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for its youngest students — transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.

“We are pleased to announce we will be reopening for in-person instruction starting Nov. 3, 2020. Our opening in a hybrid model of instruction will be phased in over the month of November. Hybrid means that our schools will have half of their students on campus at a time in a morning and afternoon schedule and that students will continue to have some distance learning assignments,” stated PRJUSD Deputy Superintendent Jen Gaviola.

Elementary schools will be starting at 8 a.m., middle schools at 8:10 a.m., and high schools at 8:15 a.m.

“Because we are doing a morning and afternoon session, we will have increased traffic at the beginning of the day from 7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., mid-day from 10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., and from 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Mondays will continue being distance learning days,” Gaviola stated.

PRJUSD is phasing in its in-person reopening.

• Nov. 3: Transitional Kindergarten/Kindergarten

• Nov. 16: First and Second Grades

• Nov. 30: Third thru Fifth Grades

• Jan. 5: Middle and High Schools

All PRJUSD schools will be reopening with mandatory health and safety protocols which include temperature checks for all students, health screening for all students and staff, mandatory masks for all students and staff, increased disinfection and cleaning, increased hand washing, and sanitizer, and updated filter replacements.

