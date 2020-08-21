PASO ROBLES — A fire at North River Road Mini-Storage is being investigated by the Paso Robles Fire Department.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, PRFD responded to a report of a structure fire at 1631 North River Rd. in Paso Robles.

First arriving units arrived within 4 minutes to find smoke showing from a 20-foot-by-20-foot commercial structure with no exposures threatened. The fire was contained at 12:04 p.m. to just one room of the structure.

Two fire engines, one paramedic squad and one battalion chief responded from Paso Robles. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines and one battalion chief from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to assist.

A total of 12 firefighters responded to the incident with additional assistance from both Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

