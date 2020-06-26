PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis will be holding a press conference on Friday, June 26th at 3:00PM to discuss updates on the Trevon Perry missing person case.

The press conference will be held at the City Council Chamber located at 1000 Spring Street.

Original Story

PASO ROBLES – Since March 16, the Paso Robles PD and San Luis Obispo County D.A.’s office have continuously investigated the whereabouts of a missing person, Trevon Perry. Between the two agencies, over 15 investigators have been dedicated to locating Trevon. Numerous search warrants have been served throughout California in an attempt to collect evidence and to find Trevon. Through this intense investigative process, investigators believe Trevon’s disappearance is suspicious and suspect foul play.

Trevon was reported missing by his family on Monday, March 16, 2020. He is 27 years old, 5-08, and weighs 170 pounds. Trevon was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly a black sweatshirt with a black baseball hat. Trevon was last seen by his family, leaving his residence with friends. Those same friends claim Trevon left another residence on foot after attending a small get-together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevon Perry is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805)237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805)549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

