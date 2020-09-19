PASO ROBLES — A person was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday, Sept. 17, following a fire at Smart and Final on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

At 5:37 a.m. on Sept. 17, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Smart and Final, 2121 Spring St., for a reported debris fire.

Firefighters arrived to find Paso Robles Police Department officers detaining a subject, and light smoke coming from smoldering debris in front of the store’s entrance.

An employee started extinguishing the fire, utilizing a fire extinguisher and firefighters extinguished the remaining fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. Firefighters assisted with cleaning up the fire debris and Smart and Final was able to open for business.

The person was arrested on suspicion of arson.

One fire engine, a battalion chief, and five police officers responded from Paso Robles.

