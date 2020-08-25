Field reservations available starting Aug. 23

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Recreation Services Division announced Monday a limited reopening of sports fields for youth sports organizations.

In compliance with the State of California and San Luis Obispo County Guidance, and to help ensure the safety of all coaches and participants, field reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz Park.

Field use will be limited to practice and physical conditioning, with competitive play, games and tournaments not yet allowed. Adult league use is still not permitted, per the State and County Guidelines.

“We’re thrilled to be able to take this step in the right direction to support youth sports in our community,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We realize the importance of youth sports in Paso Robles, and we are looking forward to reopening all of the fields to provide safe activities in compliance with the current guidelines.”

Field use applications are available at www.prcity.com/819/Facility-Rentals. For additional information, please contact Recreation Services at 805-237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to create a better community through people, programs, places and experiences. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at 600 Nickerson Dr. in Paso Robles.

