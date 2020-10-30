PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Officer Association is reminding people that they can donate to the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation and, in doing so, help officers like San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputy Nick Dreyfus.

Deputy Dreyfus was shot while responding to an active shooter situation just outside of the Paso Robles Police Department station in June in the downtown area.

Thankfully, his surgery was successful, but he still has a long road to recovery.

“We are asking that you consider making a donation to help support him and his loved ones,” stated the Paso Robles POA on its website.

To donate, visit www.sloleaf.org or mail a check to: SLO LEAF Foundation (Tax ID: 36-45-19083), PO Box 13126, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.

