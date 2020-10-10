PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department reported giving Narcan to an unresponsive woman who had overdosed on fentanyl Friday afternoon.

At noon PRPD received a 911 call for a 35-year-old woman who was unresponsive and not breathing. An officer responded and realized the woman had injected a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The officer retrieved Narcan (nasal spray) from his vehicle. Once he administered the Narcan to the woman, she began displaying recovery signs and had labored breathing.

The woman was transported to the hospital for a fentanyl overdose and should make a full recovery, PRPD reported. This is the second serious incident this year when officers administered Narcan and reportedly saved a life.

