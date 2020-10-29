PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association announces six new board members and a new bookkeeper. Pictured above from left to right, Jeff Weisinger, of Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ; Garrett Wesch, of Kahuna’s Surf, Skate, and Snow; Teresa Sullinger, of FrameWork; Julie Matthews, new office bookkeeper; Bill Saylor, of Yabba Dabba Dogs and Catering; and Andrew McDonald, of Sweet Lew’s. Photo by Brian Williams.

Not pictured were the board’s new officers Derek Bettencourt, president; Keith Gillis, vice president; Chris Bausch, treasurer; Kris Siegel, secretary; and Matt Masia, past-president and new board member Thomas Booth, of Wine Boss.

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association consists of business owners, property owners, and citizen volunteers dedicated to preserving, restoration, and promotion of Downtown. For more information, visit their website at pasoroblesdowntown.org.

