PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire Department quickly extinguished a burning shed Friday morning, Oct. 2, in the area of Sophia Way.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to a shed fire adjacent to a residence in the 1700 block of Sophia Way in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived in 4 minutes and found a fully involved shed with fire dangerously close to the adjacent the residence. Firefighters contained the fire to the shed with only minor damage to the roof of the structure.

Two fire engines, a squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. A total of 10 firefighters responded to the incident with additional assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation by the Paso Robles Police Department.

