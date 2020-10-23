PASO ROBLES — The Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles announced the 2020 Youth Piano Competition winners on Friday, Oct. 23.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Youth Competition auditions were held virtually and participants were invited to submit their performance by video. The jurors — Cal Poly professors India D’Avignon and Paul Woodring, and Paderewski Festival Artistic Director and USC Polish Music Center Director Marek Zebrowski — individually watched the students’ performances and met by videoconference on Oct. 17 to select the winners.

There were 10 contestants in the Junior Category (ages 10-14) and five contestants in the Senior Category (ages 15-18). Competitors came from the Central California region, including Fresno, Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. In both age categories, the jurors heard several promising young musicians who demonstrated high levels of accomplishment.

The 2020 Youth Piano Competition finalists in the Junior Division were:

• Third Place and cash award of $200: Sela Yarbrough, a 10-year-old fifth-grader from Fresno County, and a student of Andreas Werz.

• Second Place and cash award of $300 each will be given to two contestants ex aequo: Suri Kim and Andy Shen. Suri Kim is a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Santa Barbara County, studying with Lynne Garrett. Andy Shen is a 14-year-old ninth-grader from San Luis Obispo, studying with Alan Boehmer.

• First Place and cash award of $400: Noelle Hadsall, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from Santa Barbara County, and a student of Pascal Salomon.

The 2020 Youth Piano Competition finalists in the Senior Division are:

• Third Place and cash award of $500: Isabella Osgood, a 17-year-old from San Luis Obispo County, and a student of Lynne Garrett.

• Second Place and cash award of $600: Aidan Purtell, a 15-year-old 10th-grader from Fresno County, and a student of Andreas Werz.

• First Place and cash award of $750: Holly Hadsall, a 15-year-old 10th-grader from Santa Barbara County, and a student of Pascal Salomon.

Because of the restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s Youth Competition Winners’ concert will be broadcast on the Paderewski Festival YouTube channel at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The 2020 Paderewski Festival Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6:

Gala Concert with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Music by Chopin, Gershwin, Paderewski and Beethoven. Live broadcast at 7 p.m. Pacific. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

Saturday, Nov. 7:

Chopin and Cherubini. A virtual lecture with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Live broadcast at 11 a.m. Pacific. Available to all Friends of Paderewski, Festival VIPs and sponsors.

2020 Youth Piano Competition Winners

Pre-recorded video presentation accessible via a link. Broadcast begins at 4 p.m. Pacific. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

All events are subject to change.

Registration and information online at www.paderewskifest.com or by calling 805-235-5409.

