A Peak Experience – Celebrating 100 Years

SACRAMENTO — This year Mount Diablo State Park turns 100. To mark the occasion, California State Parks and its partners invite the public to attend a special event on Saturday, Oct. 16. This birthday celebration takes place at the foot of the mountain at Cal State East Bay’s Concord Campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be a time for the community to celebrate the 100-year history of the park. The day will feature information and activities highlighting the natural and cultural treasures that have been preserved as well as the recreational and educational opportunities that abound in Mount Diablo State Park.

Activity booths will showcase the park’s fascinating wildlife, history, and ways to safely and responsibly enjoy the park. Discover the variety of creatures that call the park home as you meet live animals such as bats, snakes, and local birds of prey. Meet the volunteers and horses of our Mounted Assistance Unit who roam the trails on horseback, discover why the oldest rocks layers are on top of the mountain, and see how astronomers view the heavens from the mountain’s heights.

California State Parks, the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association, Save Mount Diablo and Cal State East Bay hope you will join us for this event to celebrate Mount Diablo State Park’s birthday, its many stories, and the community’s connection to this amazing place.

Getting to the Event

Event location is Cal State East Bay Concord Campus, 4700 Ygnacio Valley Road, Concord, CA. From Ygnacio Valley Road turn onto Campus Drive. Detailed driving directions are available on the Cal State East Bay website.

Centennial events are made possible by a collaboration between State Parks, the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association (a nonprofit organization that supports the park), Save Mount Diablo, and Cal State East Bay.

Visiting Mount Diablo: Safety Tips

All hikers should be prepared with water and comfortable close-toed shoes suitable for walking on uneven ground. The mountain is experiencing a water shortage so bring plenty of drinking water from home. A hat and sunscreen are recommended. State Parks encourages all visitors, including drivers, bicyclists, and equestrian riders on Mount Diablo to share the road and know the rules. Additional safety tips can be found on Mount Diablo’s webpage at parks.ca.gov/MountDiablo.

State Parks supports equal access. Prior to arrival, visitors with disabilities who need assistance should contact the park at (925) 837-2525. 711, TTY RELAY SERVICE.

