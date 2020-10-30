PASO ROBLES — A 30-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested after charging a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy with a knife Friday morning at a senior living complex south of Paso Robles.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, SLO Sheriff’s deputies responded to a check the welfare call regarding a woman’s grandson at a senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Ramada Drive near Paso Robles.

The grandson, Jeffrey Alan Gomez, 30, of Paso Robles, was visiting his grandmother when she became concerned about his erratic behavior and feared he might be experiencing a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived, the man ran into the apartment and barricaded himself inside armed with a knife. The grandmother had left the apartment shortly before deputies arrived.

Residents of the senior living apartment complex were told to shelter in place. For approximately the next three hours, SLO Sheriff’s negotiators and mental health workers tried to engage Gomez in dialogue. During this time, Gomez appeared to be agitated.

He broke the front window of the apartment and began throwing items out of it, including a TV set. Negotiations continued for approximately another hour.

Then, suddenly, Gomez jumped through the broken window and charged toward a deputy with a knife. Deputies deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds at Gomez, striking him. Gomez continued charging toward a deputy with a knife, at which point CHP officers on scene deployed their less-lethal tasers at Gomez.

After being struck by the tasers, Gomez then threw the knife at a deputy. The deputy was not harmed.

Gomez received lacerations to his face and body when jumping out of the broken window. Medics on the scene examined him.

Gomez was then taken into custody. Gomez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

