TEMPLETON – SLO Sheriff’s Deputy Richard “Ted” Lehnhoff received a police escort home northbound, Highway 101 today, around noon. The Vineyard Drive overpass in Templeton was closed down to one lane to allow local residents to celebrate the wounded deputy coming home after being shot and hospitalized on Thursday, Sept. 24.







The suspect that shot Deputy Lehnhoff was Christopher Michael Straub, 38, of Templeton. Straub was killed on Thursday, after an exchange of gunfire with deputies near the Templeton Cemetery.

Straub had an extensive criminal history that included multiple weapons charges and was a member of a white supremacist gang, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

