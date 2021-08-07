CALIFORNIA — Larry Elder, nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and one of the best-known media figures in America, formally launched his campaign for governor of California in mid-July.

Widely known as the Sage from South Central, Elder announced on his daily radio program, “The Larry Elder Show,” that he will fight to end Governor Gavin Newsom’s disastrous policies in the special recall election scheduled for Sept. 14.

In his campaign launch video, Elder said, “I love this state. You do, too. That is why we are still here. That is why I want you to stay here and to build your family. To do so, we need to take this state back.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Elder added, “Californians can connect the dots between [Newsom’s] extremist policies and failing schools, brownouts, violent crime, deadlier ‘fire seasons,’ homelessness, businesses leaving the state and taking jobs with them, and the rising cost of living.”

Elder filed papers at the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office this morning and became a formal candidate. Before a raucous crowd of supporters, Elder pledged to recall Governor Newsom and restore a brighter future to California. “We’ve got a state to save,” he said.

On Jul. 21, Elder announced that he had won his lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber. The Superior Court of California ruled that Secretary Weber will list Elder as a candidate for governor in the special California recall election scheduled for Sept. 14.

The court’s ruling reverses the secretary’s decision to disqualify Elder as a candidate for alleged redaction issues with the income tax returns filed with his candidacy application. According to the court, the law by which the Secretary of State required candidates to submit tax returns for the upcoming election applies to direct primary elections, not recall elections. Hence, Elder did not have to file tax returns at all to qualify as a candidate.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Superior Court of California, our friends, volunteers, supporters, and the people of California,” Elder said in a statement. “We fought the shenanigans of Sacramento’s politicians, and we won. If elected governor, I will fight every single day for this state. This is just the beginning.”

Then on Aug. 3, Emerson College released a poll showing Elder in the lead among recall candidates at 23 percent, seven points higher than in the last Emerson poll conducted two weeks ago.

Voters remain nearly split on recalling Governor Gavin Newsom, with 46 percent in favor and 48 percent opposed. Homelessness and crime listed as top concerns.

Political Action Committee Reform California, a grassroots organization supporting the recall, also released their polling of activists statewide. Elder is shown with a lead at 74.8 percent, making him the clear favorite among the recall candidates.

“I am fired up and ready to bring my message to even more Californians. The polls are in our favor. Let’s make this a reality and recall Gavin Newsom because we’ve got a state to save,” said Elder.

This statement came just before Aug. 4 when the Orange County Board of Education announced that it plans to sue Governor Newsom over the state’s mandate that K-12 students must wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.

Elder replied to the announcement by stating, “Newsom’s mask mandates and authoritarian “emergency powers” will go away—whether by court or by soon-to-be Governor Elder.”

For more information about the Elder for Governor 2021 campaign, please visit ElectElder.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...