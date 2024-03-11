PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles, with Travel Paso, announced that it will once again be hosting the July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and are calling on local businesses and organizations to become sponsors for the event. 2023 saw close to 10,000 attendees, so organizers are planning on even more fun for attendees in 2024.

The July 4th celebration is a time-honored tradition in Paso Robles, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than last year. The day will include activities for all ages, including two live bands, delicious local food vendors, a Fun Zone filled with carnival games, bounce houses and an obstacle course; and a spectacular fireworks display to cap off the night. Admission and parking are free, and there will once again be free RV parking overlooking the park.

As the city prepares for this event, it recognizes the importance of community support to make it a success. The City of Paso Robles is seeking sponsors who share its commitment to creating a sense of belonging among residents and a desire to celebrate our country’s spirit of independence. The support of local businesses and organizations will help make the July 4th celebration an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Sponsorship opportunities range from monetary donations to in-kind contributions of goods and services. In return for their support, sponsors will receive recognition through various marketing channels, including social media, event flyers, and event signage. Sponsors will be honored during the event with a VIP/Sponsor Zone that includes food, beverages, reserved parking and prime viewing of the fireworks.

By becoming a sponsor, businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their commitment to the local community and demonstrate their support for this cherished tradition. The City of Paso Robles is excited to work with sponsors to make the 2024 July 4th celebration an unforgettable event for all.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, please visit the July 4th website at prcity.com/July4 or contact Freda Berman at (805) 237-3861.

Feature Image by Brittany App

