SAN LUIS OBISPO — A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge determined Friday there was enough evidence to move forward with the murder trial of Carlo Alberto Fuentes-Flores, according to published reports.

Carlo Alberto Fuentes-Flores

Fuentes-Flores, 44, is accused of killing Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum in May of 2018.

The judge upheld the charges against Fuentes-Flores following a multi-day preliminary hearing.

Fuentes-Flores was charged with premeditated murder with special circumstances that alleged Woodrum’s death occurred during a rape or attempted rape and the commission of a burglary.

Woodrum, 62, went missing in May of 2018. Fuentes-Flores led detectives to her body off of Highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

Detectives determined Fuentes-Flores was hired to do some painting at Woodrum’s home shortly before her disappearance.

Fuentes-Flores has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison or receive the death penalty.

