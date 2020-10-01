Autumn is one of our favorite times of the year, visiting all the pumpkins farms and pulling out the sweaters and warm seasonal coffees is something we look forward to, however, this week again in true 2020 fashion we hit a record heat wave that will last until next week. I guess the sweaters will have to wait.

This year, Halloween will look very different as with all the other holidays and celebrations that have passed during the pandemic. As of today, we are still waiting to hear how trick or treating will go, but pumpkin farms are open!

One of our favorite farms to visit is Jack Creek Farms and recently they announced two wonderful packages that they are offering our community:

A FIELD TRIP IN A BOX! You can purchase a classroom field trip – To Go!

Each Field Trip In a Box kit will include:

10 – Kid Sized Pumpkins

1 – Spookley Full Color Paperback Storybook

1 – Spookley Plush (to help tell the story over Zoom!)

1 – Teacher’s 17 page educational resource packet

They are inviting parents or community members to purchase a “Field Trip In A Box” kit as a classroom gift. Not only will you be bringing happy smiles to students’ faces, but you will help them weather the financial pressure the pandemic has put on their small family farm.

Pumpkin Palooza “To Go” kits





This is an event that they hold each year that we all know and love and they have created a way to still participate – just in a different way!

Each kit will include:

1 child sized pumpkin

1 apron

1 small table cover

6 acrylic paint cups (your choice of “princess” or “hero” colors)

2 paint brushes

1 paint palette tray

1 cup for brush rinsing between colors

1 glue stick

1 goody bag of decorations (bags will vary and may include a glitter crown or cowboy hat, feathers, wiggle eyes, pompoms, chenille stems, foam shapes, etc.)

All you will need to supply is water to clean your brushes between colors. Everything else will be included in your kit!

Both of these items are available to purchase through their online store for “at the farm pick-up” during regular business hours. Visit https://www.shopjackcreekfarms.com/.

Share this with your friends and family, it is important that we support all local businesses during these challenging times. Fall is going to look different for everyone and as these small farms continue to navigate the season letting them know they can count on us, makes a world of difference.

So please go and support our local farmers with your masks on and enjoy feeling festive!

