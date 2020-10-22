PASO ROBLES — At the end of every year, Studios on the Park transforms into a holiday gift shop. The Handcrafted for the Holiday exhibition, which features over 30 local artists and craftspeople, fills the space and allows gallerygoers to buy art at accessible price points. The display goes from Nov. 3 to Dec. 30.

Handcrafted for the Holidays at Studios on the Park in Downtown Paso Robles. Photo courtesy of Studios on the Park

This year’s Handcrafted for the Holidays exhibition will feature unique handmade creations, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, wood items, silk, felt, paper goods, garden items, as well as affordable wall art. A portion of all sales from the exhibition will help the local artists and go back into programming for children, teens, and adults at Studios on the Park.

Sales Manager Elaina Stangle, who organized the show, says that “the extension of the show into a two-month exhibition this year, will allow Paso Robles residents, as well as visitors, plenty of time to shop for that special one of a kind, handmade gift.”

According to Stangle, she hopes that the Handcrafted for the Holidays will allow people to step away from shopping online and help support local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all need to do our part in helping artists and small businesses get through these difficult times. What better way than to shop for the holidays,” she says.

Not only will visitors see the Handcrafted for Holidays show, but they’ll also find items from Studios’ resident artists as well as the Up Front Gift Store.

“We have so many talented people in our community,” Stangle says. “I am always amazed at the art that comes through our doors. It is such a wonderful feeling when I have visitors tell me that they wish they had a place like Studios on the Park where they live.”

Discover the art of shopping when you step inside Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles.

Given the current circumstances, Studios on the Park staff are happy to set up a one-on-one shopping experience for people who cannot come in during open hours. For more information on the show, resident artists, and other information, call 805-238-9800 or go to www.studiosonthepark.org.

