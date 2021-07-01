AB 832 extends the state’s eviction moratorium through Sep. 30

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Monday, Jun. 28, to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Sep. 30 and clear rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic.

Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.

In an agreement forged between the Governor, the Senate, and the Assembly, AB 832 increases the value of the reimbursement the state’s emergency rental assistance program provides to now cover 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments, as well as utility bills for income-qualified tenants. AB 832 also allows tenants to access rental funds directly if their landlord chooses not to participate and ensures landlords can receive compensation even if their otherwise income-qualified tenants have already vacated a unit.

On Friday, Governor Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced an agreement on the legislation, which also ensures rental assistance dollars stay in California by prioritizing cities and counties with unmet needs and makes temporary reforms to the judicial process to ensure tenants and landlords have attempted to obtain rental assistance.

For full text of the bill, visit leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

