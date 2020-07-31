Paso Robles — The City of Paso Robles Planning Commission reviewed the Beechwood Specific Plan (project) at its July 28 meeting and continued it to its Aug. 11 meeting.

The 235-acre site is located in the southeast corner of the city — south of Meadowlark, east of Virginia Peterson Elementary, and north of Creston Road.

If approved by the Planning Commission and City Council, the project would result in the development of 911 residential units, 5.6 acres of commercial and mixed-use development; an 8-acre public park; and 20 acres of open space.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related