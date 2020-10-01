SAN LUIS OBISPO — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to San Luis Obispo County, starting Oct. 5, offering COVID-19 tests free of charge by appointment only.

The County Public Health Department is opening the new sites at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay and the Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles. Two other testing sites are also still operating in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande.

“High testing numbers help improve our adjusted case rate to meet the State’s metrics for reopening more local businesses. Getting tested can help our community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, make an appointment to get tested. COVID-19 tests at these sites are fast, safe, easy and free.”

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without medical insurance.

No-cost testing sites also remain available in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo:

Arroyo Grande

South County Regional Center

Monday – Friday (through Oct. 23)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morro Bay

Veterans Memorial Building

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Event Center – Frontier Pavilion

Monday, Thursday, Saturday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

SLO Vets Hall

Monday – Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The County is contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community. Make an appointment at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related