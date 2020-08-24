SALINAS — Firefighters continue to make ‘great progress’ on the River and Carmel fires burning south of Salinas in Monterey County.

The River Fire had burned 48,424 acres and was 23 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Nearby, the Carmel Fire had burned 6,695 acres and was 15 percent contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings were being lifted for both fires Monday morning. Orders were lifted for Zone 17 — All areas south of Highway 68 from San Benando Road to Laureles Grade, all roads east of Laureles Grade at La Rancheria Road to the south and all areas west of San Benancio Road; and Zone 18 — Carmel Valley Road from Klondike Canyon Road to Laureles Grade, north on Laureles Grade from Carmel Valley Road to La Rancheria, all communities northeast of Carmel Valley Road and all communities east of Laureles Grade to include Carmel Valley Road, Laureles Grade, La Rancheria and all tributary roads.

The River Fire has destroyed 21 structures — eight homes and 13 minor structures.

The Carmel Fire has destroyed 51 structures — 35 homes and 16 minor structures. More than 19,500 structures are threatened between the two fires, Cal Fire said.

Cloud cover, along with increased humidity helped firefighters make progress on the fires. The fires have not merged and are two miles apart.

Fire activity on the River Fire was minimal Sunday night, allowing firefighters to make great progress reinforcing containment lines around the fire, according to Cal

Fire.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the two fires. The River Fire was caused by lightning and has been burning since Aug. 16. The cause of the Carmel Fire that was reported on Aug. 18 is being investigated.

For more information on these fires, visit Cal Fire online at www.fire.ca.gov.

