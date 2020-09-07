The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR was presented at the Tuesday, Sept. 1 City Council meeting a Constitution Week Proclamation from the Paso Robles Mayor Steven Martin. El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, also received Proclamations from the office of Paso Robles Superintendent of Schools and Principal Daniel Sharon.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955 when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR is an active chapter honoring our ancestors who fought for our nation’s

independence, our chapter has been committed for over seventy years to volunteer service as a means to better our local communities. Daughters of the American Revolution are among the largest patriotic women’s organizations globally; DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit dar.org.

