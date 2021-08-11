Platinum Status for dedication of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS)

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD), Virginia Peterson Elementary School, joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

In order to achieve recognition by the California PBIS Coalition, a school is rated in seven areas of PBIS implementation:

Effectively teach appropriate behavior to all children Intervene early Use of a multi-tier model of service delivery Use research-based, scientifically validated interventions to the extent available Monitor student progress to inform interventions Use data to make decisions Use assessment for three different purposes

There are four levels of recognition: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and the highest honor Platinum. Virginia Peterson Elementary received the highest honor of Platinum for the 2021 school year. “This recognition is important to me and to our staff because it represents all of the hard work that we have done to create systems of support for all of our Pandas. We strive to support students academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally. I work with an amazing team of educators who go above and beyond to support all of our students. I am so appreciative of them and to our school community as a whole,” Virginia Peterson Elementry Principal Maggie Tatman said.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The PRJUSD is exceptionally proud of Ms. Tatman and the Virginia Peterson staff, students, and families for receiving the Platinum PBIS status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...