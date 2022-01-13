Due to COVID related absences for staff and students, the elementary and high school campus will close from Jan. 14-31

SHANDON—Due to multiple COVID-related absences for both students and staff, Shandon Joint Unified School District will move to independent studies starting Jan. 14 and return Jan. 31.

The Parkfield campus will remain open at this time.

Shandon Superintendent released the following notice to Paso Robles Press:

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Shandon Elementary and Shandon High School are experiencing multiple COVID related absences for both staff and students. Because of the large number of absences, Shandon Joint Unified School District will move to independent study beginning January 14 and return to in person instruction on January 31, 2022, for Shandon Elementary and Shandon High School.

Students will continue to receive free school breakfast and lunches through the school district and students will have access to teachers via teleconferencing (ZOOM) from 8:15 until 3:10 each school day. The district is committed to in person services and the safety of all students and staff.

At this time, we are able to keep our Parkfield campus open for in person instruction.

Kristina Benson, Ed. D.

Superintendent

