PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is adjusting its calendar, moving the start of the Spring semester to Jan. 11 and extending the Winter Break a week.

PRJUSD will extend the winter break to three weeks — Dec. 21-Jan. 8. The first day of school for the Spring semester for all students will be Jan. 11, 2021.

“This extended Winter Break should allow for appropriate quarantine time after the holiday season, and hopefully, support the increased possibility to return to in-person school,” stated a press release issued on Friday, Nov. 20.

PRJUSD Superintendent Curty Dubost decided in consultation with trustees and county officials. The District will be seeking ratification of the calendar change from the School Board on Dec. 15.

“Paso Robles Joint Unified School District remains dedicated to the safe return of both students and staff to our campuses. We believe that in-person instruction for all students is necessary and vital for the success of the District. Therefore we are adjusting our school calendar for January 2021,” the release stated.

The move was made following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state that led to San Luis Obispo County being moved back into the Purple Tier on Nov. 16.

Additionally, for the first time since the pandemic began, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a travel advisory asking those arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, to self-isolate for 14 days. Oregon and Washington issued the same advisory. The quarantine does not apply to those who travel for essential work. Governor’s Advisory: https://www.gov.ca.gov/…/california-oregon-washington…/

All elementary schools will continue with both in-person and distance learning options. Middle and high schools will reopen for in-person services if the District has clearance from SLO County Public Health and has been in the Red Tier for 14 days.

“We will continue to keep parents and families updated about our county COVID-19 status and the impact on reopening our secondary schools,” the press release stated.

For additional information: https://sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related