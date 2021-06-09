Top Cats, Senior Athletic Awards, Honor Cords, Biliteracy Honorees, and Scholarship Winners

PASO ROBLES — On Jun. 3, Paso Robles High School (PRHS) virtually announced their Class of 2021 Honor Cord recipients, Seal of Biliteracy Honorees, Senior Athletic awards, and their top CATS and CSF members.

Kristal Roman was named the Valedictorian with a 4.74 GPA.

Mya Castelli was named the Salutatorian with a 4.68 GPA.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Both Seniors were also Bearcat Athletes.

Then on Monday, Jun. 7, the Class of 2021 seniors celebrated with a drive-thru to pick up their caps, gowns, and awards. Students picked up their final graduation necessities: caps, gowns, honor cords, and yearbooks.

Grads and their families drove through the PRHS parking lot, decked out in 2021 and Bearcat spirit. Many cars driving through also sported their own Crimson spirit.

Faculty members cheered on their seniors as they passed out their students’ honor cords, awards, caps, and gowns.

As for teacher awards, Susan Young was named Teacher of the Year, Celia Moses is Administrator of the Year, Jessica Shaffer is Support Services Employee of the Year, and Melody Dowling is Rookie of the year.

Twenty-one PRHS Seniors earned Seal of Biliteracy.

Seniors who complete all semesters of English with a 2.0 or higher GPA, proficiency in one or more languages (other than English) demonstrated through one of the specified ways are awarded the seal.

All students earned their biliteracy requirements with English and Spanish.

Then for Athletic Awards, the Community Bearcat of 2021 was 805 Broadcasting.

There were over 40 scholar-athletes this year. All scholar-athletes must have a 3.75 GPA or higher.

The Pride of the Bearcat awards went to 12 seniors. These awards go to seniors with outstanding sportsmanship and school pride.

Seniors with outstanding ability and strong athletic performance in at least one sport are awarded Senior Athletic Excellence. Over 20 students received this award.

Other Senior athletic awards and Athletes are of the year are below:

Nolan Rumph received the Phil Nixon Award.

Bearcat Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2021 is Abigail Springer for swimming and water polo.

Bearcat Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2021 is Chase Stratman for baseball and soccer.

Bearcat Female Athlete of the Year for 2021 is Hannah Chambers for volleyball and softball.

Bearcat Male Athlete of the Year for 2021 is Tre Eade for water polo and swimming.

Chase Stratman, who will be attending DePauw University, said, “I got Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, so that was pretty cool and a couple of other smaller awards. I feel like they did a job with awards this year.”

Stratman is also committed to play baseball at DePauw and study engineering.

This years baccalaureate was held for seniors at the Highlands Church in Paso Robles on Jun. 6.

Baccalaureates are a religious service honoring graduating students. The Highlands Church and Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the PRHS service.

There were 23 students who attended the baccalaureate. Seniors Ethan Arebalo, Rebekah Premenko, Brendon Mendoza, and Hannah Chambers all read from the bible during the service with a spiritual challenge read by Randy Canady.

Scholarship recipient winners were announced virtually on Jun. 7.

This year there were over $209,000 in scholarships given.

A list of scholarship winners will be printed once all the recipient names are available.

Other awards given were Top Cats, meaning students with a 4.0 GPS or higher, CSF (California Scholarship Foundation) members, and honor cord recipients.

All award slideshows for 2021 graduating seniors can be viewed online here.

PRHS graduation will be held in three groups on Jun. 11 and 12 at the War Memorial Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...